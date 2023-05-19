//Lowndes Public Works staff honored during NPWW

Share with friends

LOWNDES CO. – The Lowndes County Board of Commissioners honor the Public Works staff for National Public Works Week.

Release:

The Lowndes County Board of Commissioners will celebrate its Public Works staff during National Public Works Week, May 21-27, 2023. National Public Works Week (NPWW) honors the team responsible for maintaining over 810 miles of Lowndes County roads, 55 County-owned facilities, vehicle management for more than 500 county vehicles, mosquito and litter control, road asphalt patching, signs, and construction.

“Public Works Week is a time for us to thank every employee in our Public Works department for their service,” said Lowndes County Manager Paige Dukes. “The hard work done by 80 individuals in Public Works is vital to the quality of life and well-being of the residents in Lowndes County. Their dedicated efforts and hard work do not go unnoticed.”

Since 1960, American Public Works Association (APWA) has sponsored National Public Works Week across North America and Canada. NPWW assists in educating the public on the importance of public works to their daily lives and community. APWA proudly announces “Connecting The World Through Public Works” as the 2023 National Public Works Week theme. This year’s theme highlights how public works professionals connect us physically through infrastructure and inspirationally through service to their communities, whether as first responders or daily workers carrying out their duties with pride.

Public works connectors help keep communities strong by providing an infrastructure of services in transportation, water, wastewater, and stormwater treatment, public buildings and spaces, parks and grounds, emergency management and first response, solid waste, and right-of-way management.

“Our jobs are rewarding; it is always nice to look back and know that we successfully made a difference in our community and have the confidence to know it is very much appreciated,” said Robin Cumbus, Lowndes County Public Works Director.

For more information on National Public Works Week, visit www.npww.apwa.net. For more information on Lowndes County Public Works, visit www.lowndescounty.com.