//VCS receives donation for health schools campaign

VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Schools are the recent recipients of the “Here for Healthy Schools” campaign donation of 40 pallets of Lysol wipes.

Valdosta City Schools has been selected as a recipient of a “Here for Healthy Schools” campaign donation of Lysol wipes. The donation consists of 40 pallets with 750 units each of Lysol wipes, totaling 30,000 units valued at over $142,500 to be used in classrooms across the district.

Jennifer Steedley, director of public relations with Valdosta City Schools received information about the “Here for Healthy Schools” campaign from Pinevale Elementary School teacher, Mrs. Tameka Stewart in December. After doing some research to validate the authenticity, Steedley completed the nomination application for the district. Within 48 hours she received notification that the district’s application had been approved along with a request to speak with a logistics team member to discuss the requirements for accepting the donation. The requirements were simple. The district needed to have a loading dock, a fork lift, a pallet jack, someone to operate each of those and the ability to store the 40 pallets of Lysol wipes.

“When we received the approval, I immediately started coordinating with our interim superintendent and facilities director to make sure we could accommodate the delivery. Because of the sheer quantity included in the donation I knew that reaching out to our friends in the Lowndes County Schools only made sense. We will be sharing 20 pallets which is 15,000 units of Lysol wipes with their school system,” said Steedley.

Valdosta City Schools plans to send half of their supplies to schools for use during the remainder of the 2022-23 school year. The second half of the donation will be sent out to assist schools and classrooms for the beginning of the 2023-24 school year.

“Lysol wipes are always included on most school’s back-to-school wish lists. We hope this donation will not only assist our teachers with maintaining a healthy and clean classroom environment, but also help our parents by covering a portion of the costs associated with back-to-school shopping,” said Dr. Alvin Hudson, interim superintendent for Valdosta City Schools.

Click here to view the original press release about the Lysol/Frontline Impact Project.