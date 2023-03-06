//Scintilla Charter Academy expands to serve grades K-12

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Scintilla Charter Academy announces an expansion that will serve grades K-12, beginning with the addition of ninth grade in the 2023-2024 school year.

Scintilla Charter Academy will expand to serve ninth grade in the 2023-2024 school year and add one grade each following year to fully expand to serve grades K-12.

At the February 2023 board meeting of the State Charter School Commission, commissioners unanimously approved the staff recommendation to approve the renewal application for Scintilla Charter Academy to execute a 5-year charter contract for the operation of a state charter school serving grades K-12.

“We are excited for our SCA scholars, our families, and our community to expand into high school and transform into a full K-12 campus. We are thankful for the opportunity to continue to provide our scholars with a high-quality education and a culture that puts kids first!” said school superintendent Mandy Brewington.

Scintilla Charter Academy’s mission is to provide a deeper learning experience in which each child is empowered through creativity, collaboration, inquiry, and critical thinking to achieve his or her unique potential and acquire a love of learning, along with a strong sense of community and character.

Scintilla Charter Academy is a state-commissioned public charter school serving students who reside in Valdosta City, Lowndes County, and Brooks County. Interested families can find more information, schedule a tour, or complete an admissions application by visiting the school’s website at www.scintillacharteracademy.com.