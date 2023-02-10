//Valdosta residents earn spot on GSU Dean’s List

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Georgia Southern University congratulates Valdosta residents for earning a spot on the Fall 2022 Dean’s List.

Georgia Southern University recently recognized approximately 3,390 students for excellence in academics on the Fall 2022 Dean’s List. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a student must have at least a 3.5 grade point average and carry a minimum of 12 hours for the semester.

Kole Bullock of Valdosta (31601)

Austin Dale of Valdosta (31602)

Alexander Gursky of Valdosta (31602)

Lacey Hamilton of Valdosta (31602)

Tiffany Jones of Valdosta (31605)

Amariya Jones of Valdosta (31601)

Ya’kima Morrison of Valdosta (31601)

McLean Reagan of Valdosta (31602)

Blake Robinson of Valdosta (31605)

Madicyn Robinson of Valdosta (31605)

Jayden Stone of Valdosta (31601)

Kandice Williams of Valdosta (31601)

