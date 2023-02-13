//Turner Center seeks instructors

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts is currently seeking various art instructors to add to the creative team.

The Turner Center is actively seeking a Ceramics Instructor. A full job description for the position and application form can be found at turnercenter.org/career-opportunities. Instructors are also being sought for the photography, digital arts, and ukulele programs.

Art instructors play a crucial role in fulfilling the Turner Center’s mission to promote and celebrate the arts by serving as a regional center for cultural enrichment, education and entertainment. They will work with the Turner Center staff to develop and promote both new and existing programs and classes. These programs and classes offer new opportunities for artistic expression and growth to the greater south Georgia and north Florida community, as well as to the surrounding areas.

The Turner Center will accept suggestions for these classes or new classes through a general interest form, which can be found at turnercenter.org/class-proposal. Contact Art Education Administrator Hailey Rathmann at hrathmann@turnercenter.org or 229.247.2787 for additional information or assistance.