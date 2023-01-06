//Wiregrass announce their Fall President’s List and Dean’s List

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Wiregrass congratulates the outstanding full-time students that made the Fall Semester President’s and Dean’s Lists.

Release:

Wiregrass Georgia Technical College President DeAnnia Clements is pleased to announce the Fall Semester President’s List and Dean’s List. The President’s List includes outstanding students who were enrolled full-time for 12 credit hours or more and achieved a grade point average of 3.8 or higher on a 4.0 scale during Fall Semester of 2022.

The following students are on the President’s List for Fall Semester 2022 and are listed by county:

Atkinson: Guillermo Hernandez

Ben Hill: Luis Avila, Tatiana Clark, Mary Cravey, Ashlyn Edenfield, Matthew Hanchey, Z’chuntania Harris, Skylar Jones, Abigail Luke, Jaime Mitchell, Keiona Parker, Christopher Peaster, Chelsie Powell, Roxanne Rowden, Yasmine Slacks, and Chloe Swanson

Berrien: Chason Warren and Royal Williams

Brooks: Emily Frick, Alexis Griffin, and Shirley McCrae

Cherokee: Alexandra Deaton

Cobb: Jordan Dawson

Coffee: Jacob Barrett, Elias Bonilla, Devin Callejas, Aylin DeJesus, Heather Foskey, Arissa Gibbs, Allen Harper, Coleman Harper, Gianni Holguin, Dawn Jones, Taneja Jordan, Greta Lewis, Carlos Lopez, Codi Noble, Sara Ortiz, Angel Vazquez- Sanchez, Jed Stone, Anna Williams, Candace Wooten, and Hunter Wooten

Colquitt: Jennifer Smith

Cook: Madison Farr, Cuylar Hanks, Jacob Joiner, Kamaya Jones, Bryan Lopez, Shemerica Mason, and Mykeyah Murphy

Douglas: Quantavious Leonard

Forsyth: Jessica Gaskins

Fulton: Ella Tran

Irwin: Draven Kearce, Jasmen Hall, and Mary Price

Jeff Davis: Shantae King and Joana Rangel

Lanier: James Edwards, Shandalynn Foster, Matthew Kinch, Gracie Richardson, and Ranada Vinson

Lowndes: June Bell, Akria Bethea, Brinson Bright, Wilmer Calles, Brooke Canupp, Heather Chaney, Sadie Chappell, Brittney Cobb, Krystal Conley, Fenecia Council, Austin Culpepper, Jenna Curcio, Molly Deal, Lakembria Dennison, Kimberly Ethridge, Aubreauna Frazier, Shanese Gates, Zachary Gilbert, Zoei Gosier, Landon Grammer, Donald Hammond, Imahni Henry, Kerastin Hilton, William Hopkins, Macy Jenkins, Allison Johnson, Eric Jost, Silo Keith, Anna Kelley, Tiffany Lasecki, Mollie Lee, Jesslyn Martin, Tedria Martin, Zsashane McCormick, Anna Meli, Brittany Miller, Cassandra Page, Ryanna Panter, Elijah Pay, Akierra Pedro, Meagan Ray, Austin Rice, Hope Robinson, Brittany Scott, Essence Scruggs, Heavin Smith, Joshua Snyder, Loryn Solomon, Gillian Stark, Kyle Taghon, Abigail Taylor, Shayray Taylor, Isaiah Templin, Jessica Terry, Hannah Thomas, Aubree VanNortwick, Michael Ward, Jazlyn White, Logan White, Nicole Williams, Ezeriah Wimer, and Alisa Wright

Out of State: Karoline Herndon, Weston Roberts, Cameron Walls, and Myshelle Wilford

Tattnall: Mikaley Durrence

Telfair: Abbigail Harrelson

Thomas: Kelli Johnson

Tift: Chelsea Champion, Ariel Chavez, Cristy Parten, and Gabrielle Reese

Ware: Sara Hickox

Wilcox: Amanda Felton

Wiregrass would like to also recognize our students who made the Dean’s List Fall Semester 2022. The list includes outstanding students who were enrolled full-time for 12 credit hours or more and achieved a grade point average of 3.5 to a 3.79 scale during the Fall Semester.

The following students are on the Dean’s List for Fall Semester 2022 and are listed by county:

Atkinson: Dasha Arnold, Anai Carachure, Zane Davis, and Hector DeLeon

Ben Hill: Liam Jay, Myra Johnson, Shaniya McKenzie, Kia Peavy, James Webb, and Lawana Wiley

Berrien: Kenneth Clark, Anthony Drake, Kristin Garcia, Joshua Griffin, Brianna Haley, Lily Harnage, Meagan Lindsey, Sage Mook, Raquel Padilla, and Paiten Porter

Brooks: Tajayla Gosier, Mary Lasseter, and Lonnie Taylor

Camden: Morgan Stone

Coffee: Vanessa Gomez, Ashlyn Gray, Sebresha Jones, Caroline Martin, Jerri Myers, Yasmin Nelson, Lexis Nugent, Whitney Takach, Gabbriella Touchstone, and Amy Woods

Colquitt: Tetiana Denysenko and McKenna Fletcher

Cook: Blake Harris, Samantha Huffman, and James McFadden

Echols: Caleb Blankenship, Andrew Culpepper, and Ismael Estrada

Gwinnett: Nicholas Lima

Henry: Roger Parris

Lowndes: Melissa Allen, Mubeen Blevins, Samara Blunt, Jordan Carter, Catherine Clark, Julia Copeland, Tommy Cowart, Daniel Daher, Andreas Dalianas, Elhaje Demesier, Makensey Dixon, Elizabeth Elliott, Travon Eubanks, Flipnesha Farley, Tracy Fleming, Jordan Fulton, Ean Henry, Alesia Holt, Joshua Huneycutt, Shafaq Ikram, Annalise Jayroe, Donte Johnson, Jennifer Jolley, Adaisha Jones, Aileen Jones, Karmisha Jones, Tambrey King, Sabrina Lancianese, Caislyn Love, Nathan Luke, Shontae Martin, Amanda Mayo, Monica McKenzie, Kayla McLain, Kaelyn McNeill, Haley Miller, Carrie Mitchell, Kaytibeth Music, Breonna Myers, Lauren Neace, Emily Paulk, Katie Pruet, Alexis Roy, Alexis Sharpe, Karlisha Slaughter, Megan Smith, Kyle Stephenson, Benjamin Talor, Casey Taylor, Amy Thomas, Betsy Thornton, Alyssa Wallace, Christian Vasquez-Meza, Dylan White, and Olivia Woods

Out of State: Autumn Grier, Alyssa Gittins, and Kennady Nelson

Pierce: Alivia Colley

Telfair: Jailen Smith and Kariana Whitaker

Tift: Carson Ballenger and Marcelo Hernandez

Turner: James Taylor

Wilcox: Tiffany Tisdol and Caitlin Ussery