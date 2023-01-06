//Wiregrass announce their Fall President’s List and Dean’s List

VALDOSTA – Wiregrass congratulates the outstanding full-time students that made the Fall Semester President’s and Dean’s Lists.
Release:
Wiregrass Georgia Technical College President DeAnnia Clements is pleased to announce the Fall Semester President’s List and Dean’s List. The President’s List includes outstanding students who were enrolled full-time for 12 credit hours or more and achieved a grade point average of 3.8 or higher on a 4.0 scale during Fall Semester of 2022.
The following students are on the President’s List for Fall Semester 2022 and are listed by county:
Atkinson: Guillermo Hernandez
Ben Hill: Luis Avila, Tatiana Clark, Mary Cravey, Ashlyn Edenfield, Matthew Hanchey, Z’chuntania Harris, Skylar Jones, Abigail Luke, Jaime Mitchell, Keiona Parker, Christopher Peaster, Chelsie Powell, Roxanne Rowden, Yasmine Slacks, and Chloe Swanson
Berrien: Chason Warren and Royal Williams
Brooks: Emily Frick, Alexis Griffin, and Shirley McCrae
Cherokee: Alexandra Deaton
Cobb: Jordan Dawson
Coffee: Jacob Barrett, Elias Bonilla, Devin Callejas, Aylin DeJesus, Heather Foskey, Arissa Gibbs, Allen Harper, Coleman Harper, Gianni Holguin, Dawn Jones, Taneja Jordan, Greta Lewis, Carlos Lopez, Codi Noble, Sara Ortiz, Angel Vazquez- Sanchez, Jed Stone, Anna Williams, Candace Wooten, and Hunter Wooten
Colquitt: Jennifer Smith
Cook: Madison Farr, Cuylar Hanks, Jacob Joiner, Kamaya Jones, Bryan Lopez, Shemerica Mason, and Mykeyah Murphy
Douglas: Quantavious Leonard
Forsyth: Jessica Gaskins
Fulton: Ella Tran
Irwin: Draven Kearce, Jasmen Hall, and Mary Price
Jeff Davis: Shantae King and Joana Rangel
Lanier: James Edwards, Shandalynn Foster, Matthew Kinch, Gracie Richardson, and Ranada Vinson
Lowndes: June Bell, Akria Bethea, Brinson Bright, Wilmer Calles, Brooke Canupp, Heather Chaney, Sadie Chappell, Brittney Cobb, Krystal Conley, Fenecia Council, Austin Culpepper, Jenna Curcio, Molly Deal, Lakembria Dennison, Kimberly Ethridge, Aubreauna Frazier, Shanese Gates, Zachary Gilbert, Zoei Gosier, Landon Grammer, Donald Hammond, Imahni Henry, Kerastin Hilton, William Hopkins, Macy Jenkins, Allison Johnson, Eric Jost, Silo Keith, Anna Kelley, Tiffany Lasecki, Mollie Lee, Jesslyn Martin, Tedria Martin, Zsashane McCormick, Anna Meli, Brittany Miller, Cassandra Page, Ryanna Panter, Elijah Pay, Akierra Pedro, Meagan Ray, Austin Rice, Hope Robinson, Brittany Scott, Essence Scruggs, Heavin Smith, Joshua Snyder, Loryn Solomon, Gillian Stark, Kyle Taghon, Abigail Taylor, Shayray Taylor, Isaiah Templin, Jessica Terry, Hannah Thomas, Aubree VanNortwick, Michael Ward, Jazlyn White, Logan White, Nicole Williams, Ezeriah Wimer, and Alisa Wright
Out of State: Karoline Herndon, Weston Roberts, Cameron Walls, and Myshelle Wilford
Tattnall: Mikaley Durrence
Telfair: Abbigail Harrelson
Thomas: Kelli Johnson
Tift: Chelsea Champion, Ariel Chavez, Cristy Parten, and Gabrielle Reese
Ware: Sara Hickox
Wilcox: Amanda Felton
Wiregrass would like to also recognize our students who made the Dean’s List Fall Semester 2022. The list includes outstanding students who were enrolled full-time for 12 credit hours or more and achieved a grade point average of 3.5 to a 3.79 scale during the Fall Semester.
The following students are on the Dean’s List for Fall Semester 2022 and are listed by county:
Atkinson: Dasha Arnold, Anai Carachure, Zane Davis, and Hector DeLeon
Ben Hill: Liam Jay, Myra Johnson, Shaniya McKenzie, Kia Peavy, James Webb, and Lawana Wiley
Berrien: Kenneth Clark, Anthony Drake, Kristin Garcia, Joshua Griffin, Brianna Haley, Lily Harnage, Meagan Lindsey, Sage Mook, Raquel Padilla, and Paiten Porter
Brooks: Tajayla Gosier, Mary Lasseter, and Lonnie Taylor
Camden: Morgan Stone
Coffee: Vanessa Gomez, Ashlyn Gray, Sebresha Jones, Caroline Martin, Jerri Myers, Yasmin Nelson, Lexis Nugent, Whitney Takach, Gabbriella Touchstone, and Amy Woods
Colquitt: Tetiana Denysenko and McKenna Fletcher
Cook: Blake Harris, Samantha Huffman, and James McFadden
Echols: Caleb Blankenship, Andrew Culpepper, and Ismael Estrada
Gwinnett: Nicholas Lima
Henry: Roger Parris
Lowndes: Melissa Allen, Mubeen Blevins, Samara Blunt, Jordan Carter, Catherine Clark, Julia Copeland, Tommy Cowart, Daniel Daher, Andreas Dalianas, Elhaje Demesier, Makensey Dixon, Elizabeth Elliott, Travon Eubanks, Flipnesha Farley, Tracy Fleming, Jordan Fulton, Ean Henry, Alesia Holt, Joshua Huneycutt, Shafaq Ikram, Annalise Jayroe, Donte Johnson, Jennifer Jolley, Adaisha Jones, Aileen Jones, Karmisha Jones, Tambrey King, Sabrina Lancianese, Caislyn Love, Nathan Luke, Shontae Martin, Amanda Mayo, Monica McKenzie, Kayla McLain, Kaelyn McNeill, Haley Miller, Carrie Mitchell, Kaytibeth Music, Breonna Myers, Lauren Neace, Emily Paulk, Katie Pruet, Alexis Roy, Alexis Sharpe, Karlisha Slaughter, Megan Smith, Kyle Stephenson, Benjamin Talor, Casey Taylor, Amy Thomas, Betsy Thornton, Alyssa Wallace, Christian Vasquez-Meza, Dylan White, and Olivia Woods
Out of State: Autumn Grier, Alyssa Gittins, and Kennady Nelson
Pierce: Alivia Colley
Telfair: Jailen Smith and Kariana Whitaker
Tift: Carson Ballenger and Marcelo Hernandez
Turner: James Taylor
Wilcox: Tiffany Tisdol and Caitlin Ussery