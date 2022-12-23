//Wild Adventures hosts Santa’s fireworks spectacular send-off

Share with friends

Wild Adventures Theme Park in Valdosta, Ga. is celebrating Santa’s return to the North Pole with a special fireworks spectacular on December 23.

“Santa’s Send-Off Fireworks Spectacular is an all-new event aimed to add a little extra magic to our guests’ Christmas celebrations,” said Elke Schultz, marketing manager. “We’re excited to wish Santa well on his way back to the North Pole to prepare for his big trip on Christmas Eve.”

The show will begin at 7:30 p.m. with an interactive parade where guests can join Santa through the park before the Man in Red prepares to head back to the North Pole.

At 8 p.m. guests can watch as we send Santa off in style with a dazzling fireworks display set to holiday music.

Guests can enjoy all the new entertainment and attractions Wild Adventures Christmas has to offer this year, including the Candy Cane Express, a peppermint-scented train ride through brilliant light displays set to festive holiday tunes and new twinkling displays along the Glimmering Light Trail.

Also new to the event are the woodland creature antics of “A Very Puppet Christmas,” the new “Magic of Christmas Parade” where kids dance and sing along the way to light up a towering five-story animated Christmas tree, the new S’mores Village where guests can make a tasty treat over an open flame and Georgia’s Largest Snow Foam Party where kids can play in a mountain of foam. At the end of the night, guests can enjoy FREE hot chocolate at Wanyama Observation Deck.

Wild Adventures Christmas continues everyday after Christmas, from Dec. 26 through Dec. 31.

“Our 2022 Season will close on New Year’s Eve with another amazing fireworks display and the return of Family First Night, an exclusive event featuring a special buffet, reserved fireworks seating and more,” said Schultz.

2023 Season Passes are on sale now, with prices increasing after December 31. Guests who purchase a pass now can visit for the remainder of 2022 and all of the 2023 Season. Wild Adventures offers three different passes to choose from, and each pass comes with different perks, such as free parking, free soda, free animal feedings and other benefits.

For more information about Wild Adventures Christmas, Santa’s Send-Off Fireworks Spectacular, Family First night, Season Passes and more, visit WildAdventures.com.

Wild Adventures Theme Park is located at the halfway point between Atlanta, Ga. and Orlando, Fla. off Interstate 75 and is home to more than 40 family and thrill rides, hundreds of exotic animals, dozens of concerts and special events each year and Splash Island Waterpark, named as one of the “Top 30 Waterparks” in the country by U.S. News and World Report. Wild Adventures is ranked as the Fifth Most Affordable Theme Park in America in the Theme Park Price Index published by HomeToGo and the Top Theme Park Deal in Georgia by Yahoo! Finance.