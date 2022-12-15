//VMS students earn spot on GMEA Honor Band

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Valdosta Middle School students earn place in the Georgia Music Educators Association 8th District Honor Band.

Release:

Seventh grade students, Noelle Butler and Alaura Mordon, auditioned for spots in the Georgia Music Educators Association 8th District Honor Band by playing scales and an etude as well as sight reading sheet music. They were successful and earned seats in the 8th District Honor Band which will practice and play during a two day event in February. Miss Butler plays the trombone, and Miss Mordon plays the clarinet. Congratulations Cats!