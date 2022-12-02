//Three juveniles arrested in Valdosta for theft

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Three teenagers were arrested in Valdosta after stealing from vehicles at a Baytree Road apartment complex.

Release:

On November 29, 2022, at approximately 4:12 am, a Patrol Officer with Valdosta Police Department observed three juveniles walking near the intersection of Mary Street and North Patterson Street. Due to time and the fact the juveniles were not accompanied by an adult the officer stopped and spoke to them. After receiving conflicting information from the three, the officer began to investigate further.

The investigation revealed the offenders had possession of credit cards and other items that had recently been stolen out of vehicles located at an apartment complex in the 300 block of Baytree Road.

All three juveniles were charged with theft by entering an auto (felony) and unruly child-curfew violation. The Department of Juvenile Justice released two of the offenders to their parents, while the other was detained at a Regional Youth Detention Center.

“This officer did a great job investigating this case and catching these offenders before the victims even knew their property was missing. Please use this as a reminder to lock your vehicle doors”, said Captain Scottie Johns