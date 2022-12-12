//City of Valdosta names Employee of the Month

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Leroy Paulo was honored as the Employee of the Month at the November City Council meeting.

The City of Valdosta’s Mayor Scott James Matheson and Director of Utilities Brad Eyre honored Leroy Paulo as Employee of the Month at the November City Council meeting. Paulo received a framed certificate, a check, and his name on a plaque in City Hall.

Thomas Hess submitted the nomination regarding Paulo’s leadership in installing a new influent bar-screen system for the City of Valdosta’s Withlacoochee wastewater treatment plant.

“This was an extremely challenging project requiring removal of the old bar-screen system, modifying the mounting system for the new machinery, and working closely with a local electrical contractor for new electrical wiring and controls,” stated Hess.

Another complex Project that Leroy planned and accomplished was to upgrade all four of the Plant’s Sequencing Batch Reactors (SBR). This upgrade replaced 12 complex and unreliable floating mixer tether cable assemblies with heavy-duty booms. Leroy demonstrates technical expertise and outstanding leadership in guiding his teams to accomplish complex projects in minimal time.

Paulo’s leadership and expertise allowed him to be the November 2022 Employee of the Month.