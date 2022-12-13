//City of Valdosta honors December Employee of the month

Share with friends

Photo LtoR: City of Valdosta Purchasing Agent Greg Brown, Jessica Stowe, Mayor Scott James Matheson and City Manager Mark Barber.

VALDOSTA – City of Valdosta employee, Jessica Stowe, was honored at the December City Council meeting as the Employee of the Month.

Release:

Valdosta Mayor Scott James Matheson and Purchasing Agent Greg Brown honored Jessica Stowe as Employee of the Month at the December City Council meeting. Stowe received a framed certificate, a check, and his name on a plaque in City Hall.

Greg Brown submitted the nomination regarding Stowe’s work ethic and attention to detail. Brown further stated that Stowe goes above and beyond her duties while recently graduating with an Accounting Degree.

“Jessica goes above and beyond directing visitors that are physically in the building knocking on our door to assure they are directed to the correct office, building, or even to another location off-site such as the County building,” stated Brown.

Brown further explained that Stowe does the same for helping phone customers, even to the extent of looking up phone numbers or addresses on the Internet for both local and out-of-town callers. She helps solve any possible problems so they can take care of their business instead of ending the call with no assistance.

Stowe’s work ethic and compassion allowed her to be the December 2022 Employee of the Month.