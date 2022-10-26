//Vehicle stolen at knifepoint in Valdosta

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – A 33-year-old man has been arrested after threatening a person with a knife and taking their vehicle and phone.

Release:

Arrested: Strickland, Patrick J, African American male, 33 years of age, Valdosta resident

On October 25, 2022, at approximately 1:46 am., Valdosta Police Officers responded to 516 River Street after E911 received a call of an aggravated assault at the location. Upon arrival, the victim advised an officer that a person known to him, later identified as Patrick Strickland, pulled a knife on him during an argument. Strickland then took the victim’s vehicle and cellular phone and left the location. While officers were still at the location, Strickland returned in the stolen vehicle. Strickland, who did not initially cooperate with the officers, was detained.

The investigation revealed that during the argument, Strickland pulled a knife which placed the victim in fear for his life. The investigation also showed Strickland took both the victim’s vehicle and cellular phone.

Strickland was arrested and transported to Lowndes County Jail, where he has been charged with:

Theft by taking motor vehicle-felony;

Theft by taking-misdemeanor; and

Aggravated assault-felony.

“We are grateful this argument did not result in anyone being injured or worse. It is always best to walk away and communicate when all involved are calm.” Said Captain Scottie Johns.