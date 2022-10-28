//Valdosta’s unemployment rate drops

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Georgia Department of Labor reports a decrease in September’s Unemployment Rate in Valdosta.

Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said Thursday that Valdosta recorded an unemployment rate of 2.7 percent in September, down five-tenths of a percent over the month. A year ago, the rate was 3.3 percent.

“We continue to see a steady rise in job creation and demand by employers to fill open positions,” said Commissioner Mark Butler. “This strong growth has led to Georgia having the fewest unemployed residents in over 20 years.”

The labor force increased in Valdosta by 27 and ended the month with 62,903. That number went down by 556 when compared to September of 2021.

Valdosta finished the month with 61,217 employed residents. That number increased by 382 from August to September and decreased by 161 when compared to the same time a year ago.

Valdosta ended September with 56,300 jobs. That number decreased by 300 from August to September and rose by 800 when compared to this time last year.

The number of unemployment claims went down by 19 percent in Valdosta in September. When compared to last September, claims were down by about 19 percent.

Employ Georgia, the GDOL’s online job listing service at employgeorgia.com showed about 437 active job postings in Valdosta for September.

