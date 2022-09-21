//Wiregrass students awarded scholarships

Share with friends

Photo: (l-r) Andrew Turner, Electrical Engineering Technology; Draven Kearce, Mechatronics Technology; Melissa Hill, Early Childhood Care and Education; Kaden Walker, Radiologic Technology; Gracie Tenery, General Business Degree; Zachary Gilbert, Esthetics Program; and Andrew Bagherpour, Practical Nursing. Not Pictured Dwayne Hart, Automotive Technology; Briana Compton, Emergency Medical PreParamedicine; and Weston Roberts, Welding and Joining Technology.

VALDOSTA – Wiregrass Georgia Technical College students were awarded with scholarships for Fall Semester to help with school expenses.

Release:

Students at Wiregrass Georgia Technical College learned recently that their hard work is paying off. Thanks to the generous donation of friends and supporters of the college, 22 Wiregrass students awarded were scholarships that will help pay for tuition, fees, books, and/or supplies needed for their programs.

The students from the Valdosta Campus awarded scholarships for Fall Semester were: Melissa Hill, Adel-Cook County Chamber of Commerce Scholarship, Early Childhood Care Education; Dwayne Hart, Georgia Automotive Dealers Association Scholarship, Automotive Technology; Gracie Tenery, Renasant Bank Scholarship, General Business Associates Degree; Andrew Turner, Arglass-Gas South Scholarship, Electrical Maintenance Technology; Zachary Gilbert, Sidney and Sharon Morris Scholarship, Esthetics Program; Andrew Bagherpour, Clarence Smith Memorial Scholarship, Practical Nursing; Draven Kearce, Nadeen Green and Ned Cone Scholarship, Mechatronics Technology; Briana Compton, Kiwanis Club of Adel Scholarship, Emergency Medical PreParamedicine; Kaden Walker, Famers and Merchants Bank Scholarship, Radiologic Technology; and Weston Roberts, Coyote Manufacturing Scholarship, Welding and Joining Technology.

The Ben Hill-Irwin Campus students awarded scholarships for Fall Semester are Christian Trejo, Georgia Automotive Dealers Association Scholarship, Automotive Technology; and Anna Warren, Marion Massee, III Memorial Scholarship, Early Childhood Care Education.

The Coffee Campus students awarded scholarships for Fall Semester were: Karagan Merritt, William A Crider, Jr. Scholarship, Design Media Technology; Eric McIver, William A. Crider, Jr. Scholarship, Occupational Studies; Zaharia Robinson, Hanna Family Scholarship, Advanced Patient Care; Jaden Lee, William A. Crider, Jr Scholarship, Business Management Associates Degree; Alexis Manning, Hanna Family Scholarship, Cosmetology; Katie Royals, William A. Crider, Jr. Scholarship, Cosmetology Program; Colby Yawn, Premium Peanut Scholarship, Industrial Systems Technology; Buffy Dodson, William A. Crider, Jr. Scholarship; Transitions in Nursing Bridge, Kiana English, Hanna Family Scholarship, Nursing Technician, and Ruby Griffin, William A. Crider, Jr. Scholarship, Pharmacy Technology.

These scholarships were merit-based and applicants had to complete an application as well as provide letters of support.

Kaden Walker shared how appreciative she is for this scholarship as it will help her pay for expenses related to her program in Radiologic Technology.

If you or your business would like to support students through scholarships, please contact Crissy Staley, Executive Director of Fundraising. She can be reached at Crissy.staley@wiregrass.edu or by calling 229-333-2124. Visit www.wiregrass.edu to learn more about the programs Wiregrass offers.