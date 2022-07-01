//Valdosta block party provides school supplies to families

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – A Back to School Community Block Party hosted by the City of Valdosta will give families the opportunity to pick up school supplies.

The City of Valdosta is hosting a Back to School Community Block Party on Saturday, August 6, 2022 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Drexel Park located at 1401 North Patterson Street. Families are invited to come and pick up backpacks filled with school supplies.

For more information contact Cassandra Johnson or Anetra Riley by calling 229-671-3617 or by email at cjohnson@valdostacity.com.