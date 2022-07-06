//Occupant rescued in Valdosta structure fire

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – A coordinated effort from the Valdosta Fire Department, Lowndes County 911, and SGMC EMS, helped save an occupant from a structure fire on Kirkwood Cir. in Valdosta.

On Tuesday, July 05, 2022, at 08:11 A.M., the Valdosta Fire Department responded to the report of a structure fire at 2816 Kirkwood Cir. The first fire unit arrived within 5 minutes to find smoke and flames coming from the residence. The accurate and timely dispatch of information by Lowndes County 911 and coordinated efforts by fire crews on scene resulted in the rescue of an occupant and rapid fire control. The occupant was treated and transported by SGMC EMS. The occupant was later discharged from SGMC.

Valdosta Police Department and South Georgia Medical Center assisted with on scene operations. The fire was accidentally set by a juvenile.

