//Valdosta Celebrates Waste & Recycling Workers Week

The City of Valdosta wants to recognize its Public Works employees for National Waste and Recycling Workers Week. This year Waste and Recycling Workers week is June 12-18, 2022. The week-long awareness effort focuses on solid waste workers as superheroes.

The theme this year is Solid Waste Workers are Superheroes!

Recognized initially as National Garbage Man Day, the week-long awareness effort focuses on solid waste workers as essential employees.

Joining other counties, municipalities, and organizations across the state, Valdosta is working to elevate the status of solid waste management industry workers. This week stands as an opportunity to recognize the contributions that solid waste industry workers make in communities throughout the world and especially in the City of Valdosta.

There are many ways that residents and businesses can show support and appreciation for the people doing these critical jobs. Here are several suggestions:

Slow Down and pay extra attention when approaching or passing a collection vehicle.

Follow the city’s guidelines for size and weight limitations and types of materials discarded in the regular trash.

Properly dispose of hazardous materials, do not put them in the trash.

Use more caution when putting harmful items in the trash such as: broken glass or hot items.

Consider ways to reduce, reuse and recycle things instead of throwing them in the garbage.

Wave to your collector to show your awareness and appreciation of their efforts.

Express thanks and appreciation with a chalk drawing on the sidewalk or driveway, or a cardboard sign, banner taped to your trash receptacle.

We join together to thank the women and men who work daily to keep our neighborhoods and streets safe and clean!