//Miller Hardware announces brand partnership with Ace Hardware

VALDOSTA – Miller Hardware Company and Ace Hardware Corporation announces a brand partnership for the N. Oak St. Ext. location.

Miller Hardware Company, an independent hardware company serving South Georgia & North Florida, announces a strategic brand partnership for its location on 3137 N Oak Street Extension.

“Things may begin looking a touch more red for the Miller Hardware located on North Oak Street Extension” mentions Jonathan Miller. “We are eager to meld our best practices with the many opportunities flying the Ace brand brings.”

Unbeknownst to most, an IBR (Independently Branded Retailer) relationship with Ace Hardware Corporation and Miller Hardware Company has been at play for several decades. “Stepping into a branded format will allow for significant improvements to the customer experience”, Miller states. “Powerful retail drivers associated with access to certain technology will only strengthen our value proposition.”

Customers will soon have seamless access to same-day pick-up (BOPIS), ship-to home, ship-to store, delivery, and curbside pick-up via mobile app and acehardware.com.

It’s important to note this branding agreement pertains only to the 3137 N Oak Street Extension location. This change does not affect the name, ownership, nor identity of Miller Hardware Company.

Ace Hardware Corporation is an American hardware retailers’ cooperative based in Oak Brook, Illinois. Founded in 1924 by a small group of Chicago hardware store owners, Ace is currently the world’s largest hardware retail cooperative with over 5,000 locations.

Miller Hardware Company has been serving the people and communities of South Georgia and North Florida since 1908. Miller Hardware Company has evolved into one of the largest independent hardware companies in South Georgia.

As a fourth-generation family business, Miller Hardware Company continues to carry forward its reputable customer service through three distinct divisions.

Our Purpose – be a preferred place to work, a reliable place to shop, and an example within our community.

Our Mission – to provide our employees with an honest and respectful working environment, where every individual can dedicate themselves to providing our customers with exceptional service.