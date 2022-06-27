//Barack Obama Blvd closure due to repairs

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Due to necessary roadway repairs, a portion of Barack Obama Blvd in Valdosta will be closed to traffic on Monday thru Thursday, June 27-30.

According to the City of Valdosta, a portion of Barack Obama Blvd will be closed to traffic because of necessary roadway repairs. Motorists need to be prepare by planning ahead and to be aware of traffic detour control devices.

For more details, a link to the City of Valdosta Facebook post is provided below or call the Engineering Department at 229-259-3530.

https://www.facebook.com/161601822825349/posts/343573047961558