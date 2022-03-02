//Teen arrested in Valdosta for vehicle, lawnmower theft

Share with friends

17-year-old JaQuan Mathis was arrested by Valdosta Police following the thefts of a vehicle and a lawnmower.

Release:

Arrested: JaQuan Mathis, African American male, age 17, resident of Valdosta

On February 28, 2022, at approximately 10:31 am., Valdosta Police Officers responded to 409 South Fry Street (Sermon’s Food Mart), after a citizen called E911 and reported his vehicle had been stolen while he was inside the store. The responding officer watched the surveillance video of the incident and was able to provide other responding officers with a description of the offender, later identified as JaQuan Mathis.

Officers located Mathis walking in that area and when they approached him, he fled on foot. After a brief foot pursuit, Mathis was captured and detained. Using information gained during the investigation the stolen vehicle was located and returned to the rightful owner.

While officers were working on this case another citizen called E911 and advised his lawnmower (2202280059) was stolen from his backyard. The homeowner advised officers he witnessed the offender, later identified as Mathis, take his lawnmower and walk down the street with it. The lawnmower was recovered at a nearby residence.

Mathis was arrested and transported to Lowndes County Jail where he was charged with the following:

Theft by Taking (Motor Vehicle)-felony; and

Theft by Taking (Lawnmower)-misdemeanor.

This case is still under investigation.

“These officers did a great job working together to catch this offender before he could leave the area. Make sure to lock your vehicle and remove the keys if you are leaving it unattended, even for a minute,” Captain Scottie Johns.