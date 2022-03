Share with friends

The City of Valdosta is now accepting applications from local citizens for the 13th annual Valdosta Government 101 Citizens Orientation.

According to Valdosta, A City Without Limits Facebook post, The City of Valdosta hosting the 13th annual Valdosta Government 101 Citizens Orientation program that gives an inside look at the city government. Valdostans and other local citizens are encouraged to sign up.

The Valdosta, A City Without Limits post is available below for more information.