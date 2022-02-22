//Valdosta Mayor proclaims National Engineer’s Week
Local NewsFebruary 22, 2022

Valdosta Mayor proclaims National Engineer’s Week

Share with friends

Mayor Scott James Matheson proclaims February 20th-26th National Engineer’s Week to honor local engineer’s hard work and dedication.

The Valdosta, A City Without Limits Facebook page posted a video of Mayor Scott James Matheson issuing a proclamation for National Engineer’s Week. The week of February 20-26 will be dedicated to raise awareness and honor our local engineers for their hard work in constructing efficient and safe structures. For more on the Mayor’s proclamation, see video below.

TAGS:

Related posts