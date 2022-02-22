//Valdosta Mayor proclaims National Engineer’s Week

Share with friends











Mayor Scott James Matheson proclaims February 20th-26th National Engineer’s Week to honor local engineer’s hard work and dedication.

The Valdosta, A City Without Limits Facebook page posted a video of Mayor Scott James Matheson issuing a proclamation for National Engineer’s Week. The week of February 20-26 will be dedicated to raise awareness and honor our local engineers for their hard work in constructing efficient and safe structures. For more on the Mayor’s proclamation, see video below.