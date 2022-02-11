//Two Colquitt Co. men arrested, charged with murder

Share with friends











Release:

Two Norman Park, Colquitt County men have been arrested and charged with murder following an argument that turned into a deadly shooting.

On Wednesday, February 9, 2022, Thomas Montgomery Weeks, age 32, and Jeffery Lynn Weeks, age 61, both of Norman Park, GA, have been charged with Malice Murder, Felony Murder, Aggravated Assault, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime, Burglary and Home Invasion in connection with the death of John Asbery Taylor, age 35, who lived on the same property in a separate residence as the Weeks.

On Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at 12:01 a.m., the GBI was requested by the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office to assist in a homicide investigation that took place in the 2000 block of the Ellenton Norman Park Road in Norman Park, Colquitt County, GA. When deputies arrived at the home, they discovered Taylor deceased from a gunshot wound and Thomas Weeks with a gunshot wound that was non-life threatening. Taylor is the Weeks’ son-in-law and brother-in-law. He had been in an argument earlier in the day with another person. The Weeks went to Taylor’s residence and confronted him about the earlier incident. During the confrontation, gunshots were exchanged that resulted in Taylor’s death. The Weeks were booked into the Colquitt County Jail. Taylor was transported to the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy.

The case file will be provided to the District Attorney for prosecution when complete. This case is active and ongoing. Anyone with information on either case is encouraged to call the GBI at 229-225-4090 or Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office at 229-616-7460. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.