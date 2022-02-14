//SJCS hosts black tie gala, $10,000 reverse drawing

Share with friends











Photo: St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church’s Father Jason Adams and SJCS supporter Donna Farwell co-host the school’s 24th Annual Reverse Draw and Gala Saturday, February 26.

St. John the Evangelist Catholic School hosts “A Night at the Oscars” gala that will include dinner, dancing, and a chance to win $10,000.

St. John the Evangelist Catholic School (SJCS) hosts the 24th Annual Reverse Draw and Gala, the area’s largest event of its kind, this month. This year’s Hollywood themed event will be held Saturday, February 26 at 6:30 PM at the James H. Rainwater Conference Center. Attendees will enjoy dinner, music, dancing, door prizes, a Steel’s Jewelry raffle and a chance to win $10,000.

“The Valdosta community looks forward to this event every year,” said event chairwoman Celine Gladwin. “The air is electric at the Annual Reverse Draw as attendees wait to see if their number is drawn, which means they are out of the drawing to win $10,000. By the end of the night someone will walk away with $10,000 and everyone will have a great time benefitting SJCS.”

Due to COVID-19, this year’s gala will be limited to 320 in-person guests. Additional tickets to be entered into the $10,000 drawing only are available for non-attending guests.

Other activities during the night long event include a live auction for items including beach vacations, a hunting package, half of a cow (220 pounds of beef), and an extensive silent auction. The event is SJCS’s largest fundraiser of the year and helps provide tuition assistance to students, fund community service projects, and supplemental classroom materials. Last year’s Reverse Draw and Gala raised more than $50,000.

Tickets to attend the event and be entered into the $10,000 are on sale now for $125 and include dinner for two, two drink tickets and an entry into the drawing. Entries into the drawing only are also available for $100. Tickets and more information about the event is available online at SJCSValdosta.org.

Event Sponsors Include: Georgia/Florida Excavation & Land Development, LLC in Loving Memory of Chris Williams, Ben & Kim Mackey, Valdosta Family Medicine, Dr. & Mrs. Sid Staton, Traditions Flooring, David & Donna Nolan, Synovus, Mike & Lisa Murphy, Pellitteri Family, Universal Roofing & Flooring, Randy & Celine Gladwin, Tift-Moody Family, Hunter Family, Bill & Terri Filtz, Katherine Gonos, Hester & Morris Orthodontics and Steel’s Jewelry.

About Saint John the Evangelist Catholic School

St. John the Evangelist Catholic School, located at 800 Gornto Road in Valdosta, Georgia, provides students Pre-K 2 – 8th grade with the highest quality education in a Christian setting. The school offers electives including Spanish, music, band, art and computers as well as religion, in addition to extracurricular activities like basketball, soccer, volleyball, cross country, cheerleading and student council. For more information, call the school at (229) 244-2556 or visit sjcsvaldosta.org.