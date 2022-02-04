//Lake Park murder suspects arrested

Share with friends











LOWNDES CO. – Investigators with the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Division have arrested Cordell Sutton for charges stemming from an October 2021 murder in Lake Park, Georgia. Additionally, the other outstanding suspect in the murder, Brittany Reeves, was captured south of Atlanta by the United States Marshals.

Release:

On January 26, 2022 investigators with the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Division arrested Cordell Sutton, aka Pee Wee, for charges stemming from an October 2021 murder in Lake Park, Georgia.

Investigators followed through on information obtained by Valdosta Police Department Power Squad officers that placed Sutton in a white Dodge Charger linked to a female from Ware County. That information led investigators to begin searching neighborhoods and establishments in Waycross, with the assistance of the Waycross Police Criminal Investigations Unit.

After several hours Sutton was observed in the Dodge Charger and followed to a motel room, where he was taken into custody without incident. A firearm was recovered in his capture.

Brittany Reeves, the other outstanding suspect in the murder, was captured south of Atlanta by the United States Marshals fugitive unit on January 26 as well.