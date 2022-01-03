//Valdosta City Schools achieves 2021 GSBA Quality School Board Status

Share with friends











Release:

Valdosta City Schools is proud to announce the achievement and status of the Georgia School Boards Association’s (GSBA) 2021 Quality School Board recognition.

The recognition program is designed to showcase best practices in school governance and leadership. GSBA recognizes good school board governance to foster educational community cultures in order to advance student learning and achievement.

Valdosta City Schools met and/or exceeded the criteria set forth by GSBA to earn the honor of a 2021 Quality Board. The criteria may be reviewed by clicking here for more information.

The GSBA Governance Team Recognition Program was developed by Georgia superintendents and board members based on the state board of education’s standards for effective governance to recognize exemplary leadership.

In 1998, the Georgia School Boards Association was one of the first school board associations in the nation to develop a program of standards for local boards of education.

The GSBA Board recognition program is a three-tiered program. For more information on the program you may visit the GSBA website for awards and recognition or to view the criteria for all tiers of the program.