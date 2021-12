Share with friends











On Saturday, December 11, the No. 5 Valdosta State Blazers held off a fourth quarter surge from No. 9 Colorado School of Mines to win the NCAA Division II National Semifinal with a final score of 34-31.

The win qualified VSU for its sixth national championship game, which is scheduled for December 18 in McKinney, Texas. Tickets are available at vstateblazers.com.

