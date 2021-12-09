//Valdosta/Lowndes encouraged to “Paint the Town Red & Black” in support of VSU football

Share with friends











Release:

Lowndes County, Georgia: The Lowndes County Board of Commissioners and City of Valdosta are teaming up, calling on Valdosta Lowndes County to paint the town red and black in support of Valdosta State University.

With Valdosta State University’s home football game against Colorado School of Mines set for Saturday at noon, Lowndes County & the City of Valdosta encourage all citizens to rally for community support to help cheer on the Blazers leading up to the big game.

Valdosta State Football has won four National Championships dating back to 2004. Most recently in 2018, the Blazers defeated the Ferris State Bulldogs in the NCAA Division II National Championship. That title was the eighth-national championship in Valdosta State Athletics history. Now it’s time to cheer the Blazers on in the playoffs and support them as they begin the quest to bring another national championship trophy home to our community!

“On Friday nights our loyalties are divided between the Valdosta Wildcats, Lowndes County Vikings, Valwood Valiants and Georgia Christian Generals. On Saturday, everyone is a Blazer! We want the 2021 football team to know that we are behind them and are cheering this team on every step of the way,” said Mayor Scott James Matheson. “One of VSU’s colors is the color red which represents strength, passion and energy. Valdosta is proud to have the university at its center. I don’t know where we would be without the economic impact this university provides to the city. Everything that goes on generates business in the city. It generates business for realtors, restaurants, and it is unbelievable what VSU does for this city.”

“We’re not TitleTown USA because of one program. VSU is a large part of the lifeblood of athletics in this community.” said Bill Slaughter, Lowndes County Board of Commission Chairman. “VSU has an annual economic impact of approximately $400 million on the community. Valdosta State provides health professionals for our hospitals, teachers for our schools, and artists to entertain to make our lives more meaningful. I hope the community gets behind this effort so we can cheer on the Blazers as they go for another National Championship!”

You can help by placing flags outside your residence or business, painting windows, wearing your Blazer gear during the week — anything you can think of to show Blazer pride, including attending the big game. Kickoff is at noon.

Tickets for the December 11 National Semifinal game are on sale now at the VSU Athletic Ticket Office and online at vstateblazers.com. Online sales continue through Friday, December 10, at 2:45 p.m. ET. Tickets will be sold at the gate on gameday beginning at 10:15am E.T.



Prices for tickets for the December 11 game are $20 for reserved seats, all ages. The reserved seating is only available behind the home team bench (Sections C and D). Adult general admission tickets are $12; senior citizen tickets (65 and older) and youth tickets (ages 5-college student with ID) are $8. VSU students will get in free by scanning their student ID. There will be no pass list available for this game. Call 229-333-SEAT (7328) for more ticket information.