//Wiregrass Board Members Receive Certification

Photo Caption: Pictured from L-R – Technical College System of Georgia Commissioner Greg Dozier, Wiregrass President DeAnnia Clements, Wiregrass Executive Director of Fundraising Crissy Staley, Wiregrass Foundation South Trustee Chairman Michael Smith, Wiregrass Board of Director Alfalene Walker, Wiregrass and TCSG 2020 Rick Perkins Instructor of the Year Mike Day, Wiregrass Foundation North Trustee Tom Smith, Executive Director for Academic Success Mona Paulk, TCDA Director Adie Shimandle.

Wiregrass Georgia Technical College President DeAnnia Clements is proud to announce that the college’s board of directors received 100% certification for 2020 and 2021. The certificate was presented at the 2021 Technical College Director’s Association of Georgia (TCDA) and Technical College Foundation Association (TCFA) Leadership Conference in Savannah. Being certified means that all members have completed all required training and workshops. Board member Ronnie Dean (Lanier County) received his certification while at the conference.

Wiregrass Board of Directors are: Joe Brownlee (Lowndes County), Chase Daughtrey (Cook County), Ronnie Dean (Lanier County), Sue Lane Hughes (Vice-Chair – Coffee County), Andi McWhorter (Irwin County), Col. Ret. Ronald Mitchell (Cook County), Jennifer Powell (Lowndes County), Bradfield Shealy (Chair- Brooks County), Steve Sirmans (Atkinson County), Stephen Sumner (Berrien County), Mark Sutton (Ben Hill and Wilcox Counties), and Alfalene (Al) Walker (Coffee County).

All local board members become members of the Technical College Directors’ Association (TCDA of Georgia, Inc.) when they join the local board. TCDA provides the training required to become a certified board member. Those who are new to their board of directors are expected to attend a New Member Orientation conducted by TCDA. To achieve the status of “certified board member,” board members are required to attend a series of professional development classes consisting of New Board Orientation/Governance, Building Relationships with Elected Officials, Community Advocacy, Understanding the Legislative Budgeting Process and the Financial Management of Technical Colleges, and one elective workshop.

Becoming a certified, high-functioning board member is required for the college to participate in the 100% Club award. Colleges with 100% board certification are inducted into the 100% Club at the annual leadership conference.