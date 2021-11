Share with friends











Release:

The graphic below reflects all COVID-19 data that was reported to us from Saturday, November 13 through Friday, November 19. On Monday, November 29, we will post data that reflects Saturday, November 20 through Friday, November 26, 2021. The week of November 22 through 26 all schools and offices will be closed for the Thanksgiving holidays. VCS will reopen on Monday, November 29.