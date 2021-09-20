Local NewsSeptember 20, 2021 LCS Weekly COVID update Share with friends Release: For the past 7 days, 98.7% of our 12,056 staff and students were at school and work. TAGS: countycovidcovid-19lcsLowndeslowndes county schoolsstaffstudentsteachers Related posts VSU hosts first time in-person…Scintilla’s Milestones scores show significant…Dr. Medina joins SGMC Infectious…Compel Church hosts “Let’s Get…2021 Winnersville Classic ticket information…Valdosta Band Boosters present 2021…Valdosta State announces Summer 2021…River and Creek Cleanup event…Railroad crossing closure extended in…LCFR encourages citizens to participate…