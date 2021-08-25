//VCS announces two teacher in-service days/student holidays

Share with friends











Release:

Valdosta City Schools will hold two teacher in-service days on Friday, August 27 and Monday, August 30. These two days will be student holidays, meaning students do not have to attend school in-person or virtually.

All VCS faculty and staff will be on their respective campuses during regular hours on these two in-service days distributing Chromebooks to students who have opted for temporary virtual learning and receiving necessary training in providing those virtual services.

Valdosta City Schools will reopen on Tuesday, August 31, for our in-person students as well as our virtual learners. We encourage everyone to consider limiting your exposure to possible COVID infections by staying home when possible, practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering as recommended and consider being vaccinated. If you need assistance in finding a vaccination site, visit www.vaccines.gov.