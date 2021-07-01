//‘Winds of Change’ to perform in the Turner Center Art Park

Share with friends











Release:

Summer Music Series Continues in Turner Center Art Park

Heather Roberts, Valdosta State University Intern

The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts will host classic rock cover band Winds of Change for a patriotic Music in the Art Park summer concert, on Fri., July 9 from 7-9 p.m. in the Art Park located at 605 N. Patterson St. The live concert is free to the public.

Community members are invited to bring their blankets and lawn chairs to this family-friendly and pet-friendly event to relax in the park and enjoy the music. Ella’s Top Corral and the Pour House Mobile will be the food and beverage vendors on site.

The Music in the Art Park concerts take place on the second Friday of each month, March through November, from 7-9 p.m., feature local favorite musicians, and are always free to the public.

Patrons who need special assistance may contact the Center to make arrangements. For more information, call 229.247.2787 or visit turnercenter.org.