//VLPRA Football and Cheer registration closing soon

There are just a few days left to register for Valdosta-Lowndes County Parks & Recreation Authority’s Youth Football & Cheerleading program.

The extended registration deadline is Monday, July 12th.

VLPRA’s school-based football & cheerleading league is open to all rising Kindergartners through 5th graders in Valdosta and Lowndes County. Teams are separated by middle school district, so children will play ball with their friends from school and practice close to home. VLPRA offers flag and tackle football; it is $65 to play flag football or cheer and $85 for tackle football plus an additional $10 late fee. All uniforms and equipment are included in VLPRA’s league.

VLPRA is closing registration earlier than usual this year in an effort to start the season earlier. Again, the extended deadline is Monday, July 12th.

Parents can register their children online at www.vlpra.com or at VLPRA’s main office located at 1901 North Forrest Street.