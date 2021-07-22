//Valdosta Middle School named a 2020-21 Reward School

Share with friends











VALDOSTA, GA – Valdosta Middle School has been named a 2020-21 Reward School by the Georgia Department of Education. For more details, see the official GDOE release below.

Release:

Georgia Department of Education releases list of 2020-21 Reward Schools

Click here for the list of 2020-21 Reward Schools

July 20, 2021 – The Georgia Department of Education is releasing the 2020-21 list of Reward Schools – the Title I schools making the most progress in improving student performance.

This year, 157 schools in 77 school districts were identified as Reward Schools.

“While we are focused on ensuring all schools have the support and resources they need to continuously improve, it is incredibly important that we also recognize and celebrate when schools are doing well,” State School Superintendent Richard Woods said. “I wish to congratulate the staff and students of this year’s Reward Schools – during a time of challenges, they have worked hard and they have succeeded.”

A Reward School is among the 5 percent of Title I schools in the state that is making the most progress in improving the performance of all students over the most recent two years on the statewide assessments. Because assessments were not administered in the 2019-20 school year, this year’s list is based on 2018-19 and 2019-20 data.

A school may not be classified as a Title I Reward School if it is also identified for Targeted Support and Improvement (TSI) or Comprehensive Support and Improvement (CSI).

MEDIA CONTACT: Meghan Frick, GaDOE Communications Office, mfrick@doe.k12.ga.us

