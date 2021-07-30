//Lowndes-Valdosta Arts Commission and Arts Guild welcome new board members

Share with friends











Release:

The Lowndes-Valdosta Arts Commission (LVAC) and the Center for the Arts Guild (CAG) welcomed new board members at its New Board Member Orientation held at the Turner Center on July 21. (l-r) Bruce Smith, LVAC president; Mary Ann Drumheller, new CAG member; Jane Burgsteiner, CAG president; Tangela Kimber, new LVAC member; Cathy Johnson, new CAG member; Damian Grey, new LVAC member; Diane Stewart, new CAG member; Adam Setser, new LVAC member; Sementha Mathews, Turner Center Executive Director; Jeani Synyard, returning LVAC member; and Evelyn Langdale, new LVAC member. (Not pictured in photo is returning LVAC member Robert Goddard.)

The new board members play a vital role in helping LVAC and the Turner Center accomplish its strategic goals and increase the engagement in and appreciation for the arts across our region. For more information about the LVAC, CAG, or other volunteer opportunities at the Turner Center, please call 229-247-2787.