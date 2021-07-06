//Lowndes Co. Sheriffs make drug and gun bust on I-75

Share with friends











Release:

On June 28, 2021, members of the Lowndes County Sheriffs Office Interstate Criminal Enforcement Team conducted a traffic stop on vehicle south bound on I-75 for multiple traffic infractions. Contact with the driver and registered owner of the Honda Accord revealed discrepancies in the travel itinerary and signs of deception. The driver, identified as Stephanie Renee Carroll Turner of Dallas, Georgia was traveling with a young adult and two juveniles, consented to a search of her vehicle. Deputies discovered approximately 1 kilo of fentanyl, valued at $100,000.00, and nearly 4 pounds of crystal methamphetamine valued at approximately $170,000 in the trunk of the vehicle. Turner also possessed a quantity of THC products and a pills in her purse. In addition to the narcotics, Turner was found to possess a firearm. Turner was arrested and transported to the Lowndes County Jail and charged with trafficking of fentanyl, trafficking of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a schedule I narcotic, and possession of a schedule II narcotic.