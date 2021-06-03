//Valdosta’s Clothing Closet is soon to reopen

Share with friends











Release:

LAMP Opens the Clothing Closet

June 2, 2021, VALDOSTA, GA – LAMP is reopening the Clothing Closet, Friday, June 4. Come join us from 11 am – 1 pm on Friday to walk through the newly painted space and enjoy some refreshments. And sign up for volunteer hours to help work and or sort through donations this summer.

“We are happy to be opening up the Clothes Closet again to provide this service to individuals in need in our community,’ said Yurshema Flanders, Executive Director of LAMP. “We want the experience to be pleasant for individuals and help give people a sense of dignity with a new outfit.”

Closed due to COVID, the Clothing Closet is a community resource that provides residents and individuals in need living in our community with clothing and other items free of charge. Individuals can come to get a fresh change of clothes, dress shoes, or suit and tie for a job interview or even a new outfit for church.

Operating hours are Monday – Friday from 8 am – 4 pm. The Clothing Closet is located at 601 North Lee Street, Valdosta, GA.

Volunteers are needed to run the store as well as sort and hang all the clothes. Nearly all clothing provided to the community is collected and delivered by volunteers throughout the year.

For more information, please visit lampinc.org