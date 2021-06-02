//Valdosta offers tips to protect property in hurricane season

Share with friends











Release:

Stormwater Division offers Hurricane Season Preparedness Tips

Officially, the Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1st through November 30th. Hurricane season can bring a host of dangerous weather including whipping winds, heavy downpours, power outages and flooding concerns. While water is a year – round focus for the City, homeowners can also prepare to protect their property from flooding. The time to prepare is now and to continue periodic maintenance to keep stormwater flowing properly into the stormwater system or a natural waterway.

To prepare for the season, homeowners can protect their property by:

Keeping debris out of nearby storm drains and ditches;

Reporting clogged ditches and culverts to the Stormwater Division;

Secure outdoor items/furniture to prevent potential blockages; and

Clear loose and clogged rain gutters and downspouts.

Below are a few links that will provide the most up to date information for our area during this year’s season:

National Hurricane Center – hurricanes.gov

– hurricanes.gov NWS Tallahassee – weather.gov/tae

– weather.gov/tae NWS Tallahassee Tropical Weather Page – weather.gov/tae/tropical

– weather.gov/tae/tropical Code Red Sign Up – https://public.coderedweb.com/CNE/en-US/77F8B9D6B0BE

For more information, contact the Stormwater Division at (229) 259 – 3530.