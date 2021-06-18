//Valdosta/Lowndes transportation planning agency amends transportation improvement program

Share with friends











Release:

VALDOSTA – The committees of the Valdosta-Lowndes County Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO), the transportation planning agency of the Southern Georgia Regional Commission (SGRC), met in-person and virtually, the first week of June, via teleconference to amend the Fiscal Year (FY) 2021-2024 Transportation Improvement Program (TIP) and elect officers for the Citizen’s Advisory and the Policy Committees. The VLMPO has three committees, the Citizen’s Advisory Committee, the Technical Advisory Committee and the Policy Committee. These committees meet quarterly to discuss and approve various transportation-related initiatives, reports, and projects.

The FY2021-2024 Transportation Improvement Program (TIP) includes projects that will start or be completed over the next four-year period. MPO staff amended the TIP due to updates to two Tier I projects. The South Valdosta Truck Bypass project funding was authorized allowing it to enter into the scoping phase as scheduled for FY 2021. The I-75 @ SR 133 (Exit 18) project received an updated let year for its ROW phase. Due to these changes, both projects were removed from the TIP project list and the amendment was completed to reflect these actions.

In other actions, the MPO Citizen’s Advisory Committee elected officers for FY2022, by unanimous vote it was agreed to select Clayton Milligan for Chair; Vanessa Ross, Vice-Chair; and William Branham, Secretary.

The MPO Policy Committee elected officers for FY2022 as well, by unanimous vote it was agreed to select Paige Dukes, Lowndes County Manager for Chair and Valdosta Mayor Scott Matheson for Vice-Chair.

Staff also gave a summary of a Connected Autonomous Vehicle Assessment. The assessment provides best practices to help inform the community and local government officials about the implementation of connected autonomous vehicles.

Consultants working on behalf of the VLMPO presented preliminary information to the Technical Advisory Committee about a soon to be released Transportation Infrastructure Vulnerability Assessment. This report examine how extreme heat and precipitation impact roads and bridges in the community and which one are the most vulnerable. The information in this report will be used to identify future road and bridge improvement projects in Valdosta and Lowndes County.

The Southern Georgia Regional Commission as the designated Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) is a multi-county, federally funded transportation planning agency for the Valdosta Urbanized Area. The MPO conducts long range and short range transportation planning in areas including: highways and bridges, public transit, bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure, freight movement among other areas.

To read more about SGRC or MPO, visit www.sgrc.us.