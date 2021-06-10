//HMS Archery honored with a day to recognize their success

Share with friends











Release:

Hahira Middle School Archery Team Day

May 21, 2021, has officially been recognized as Hahira Middle School Archery Team Day in Lowndes County following the recent announcement of Hahira Middle School being named the State Champions for the third year in a row! The Lowndes County Board of Commissioners Chairman Bill Slaughter visited Hahira Middle School to present the proclamation and was greeted by a group of ecstatic archers and their coaches. Archery was established at Hahira Middle School in 2003 as the Georgia Department of Natural Resources introduced the NASP program to interested schools. Archery was added as a unit within their physical education curriculum and taught for several years before actually moving into the competitive realm of the sport. By 2013 the program had grown and the archers desired to test their skill which led to the perfect opportunity for Hahira Middle School’s Archery Team to compete in its first regional tournament. As a result of this desire to compete and excel at their sport, HMS archers brought home their first 3D State Championship in 2017, followed by 2018 and 2019 state titles.

As 3D archery was thriving, Bullseye quickly followed with a State Title in 2019, 2020, and 2021. In addition to Hahira Middle School’s Archery Team State Titles, they also hold individual state titles. Pate Langdale earned individual state titles as the Middle School Overall Male Champion for 2019 and 2020. Additionally, 8th-grade student Leanne Taunton was named the Middle School Overall Female Champion for 2021. Through the success at the state level, the team has traveled to Louisville, Kentucky, for National and various cities and venues for World Tournaments. The HMS Archery Team is excited to continue their journey this summer and will have an opportunity to compete again with 12 of their archers in Myrtle Beach.

HMS Archery Coaches Wendy Newman, Sabrina Baker, Dana Black, Tara Weldon, and Amanda Skinner focus on integrity, good sportsmanship, and composure in all aspects of life and believe this is essential in and out of school. HMS archery students have continued to perform in archery and in the classroom, which is a top priority for the coaches. HMS coaches express their commitment to students’ success and how thankful they are for the unwavering support from HMS staff, parents, and community stakeholders. Lowndes county is extremely proud of this outstanding group of archers for their hard work, dedication, and notable accomplishments. May they continue to bring home those well-deserved titles for many years to come.

The 2021 Bullseye State Champions are Mohommad Ali, Richie Baker, Heath Beck, Cason Bellant, Evan Bush, Morgan Causey, Wells Dameron, Payton Garbacz, Jacob Howard, Ian Jarvis, Eli Johnson, Miley Joiner, Cannon Langdale, Tate Laskey, Colton Lupton, Jackson Mercer, Ethan Mercer, Kaylee Parker, Key Parker, Parker Petitjean, Colton Rigg, Nick Robinson, Noah Scott, Porter Scott, Alyssa Skinner, Caleb Skinner, Mason Slaughter, Lena Sumner, Will Taylor, Cason Thomas, Kansas Wadsworth, Wyatt Weldon, Bella Weyand, and Aidan Wilkes.