//Goodwill and SHD host a joint community resource fair

Valdosta Goodwill Career Center To Host Drive-Thru Employment And Community Resource Fair

On-site COVID Vaccinations And Confidential HIV Testing Will Also Be Available

What: Goodwill Southern Rivers (Goodwill), in partnership with the Georgia Department of Public Health – South Health District, will be hosting a drive-thru employment and resource fair open to the public. This event aims to provide resources for individuals in need of employment, healthcare, food assistance, educational services, housing services, financial literacy and more. Over 450 jobs will be available from some of the region’s top employers. Positions range from entry-level to management with competitive wages and benefits.

The Georgia Department of Public Health – South Health District will also be on-site providing free COVID vaccinations and confidential HIV testing for anyone in the community. Employers and resources from a variety of industries will be in attendance, including: Georgia Department of Public Health; All Ways Caring HomeCare; SIMOS; Carlisle Construction Materials; Mediacom; Southern Georgia Regional Commission; CJB Industries, Inc.; Pilgrim’s Pride; Telamon Georgia; Eckerd Connects | Paxen; Wiregrass Georgia Technical College; Florida Department of Corrections – Hamilton Correctional Institution; Pro Service Staffing; Labor Finders.

Individuals attending the event for employment resources should come dressed for success with updated copies of their resume in-hand. Individuals are also encouraged to visit the Valdosta Goodwill Career Center before the day of the event and take advantage of the free career readiness classes that include resume building, interview skills and many other skills workshops. For more information please call (229) 316-1216 or visit goodwillsr.org/career-centers.

Volunteers are also still needed for the event. Those interested in volunteering are asked to contact Lynn Lacsamana-Leyva at (229) 316-1216 or mleyva@gwisr.org.

Where: Valdosta Goodwill Career Center

1000 N. St. Augustine Road

Valdosta, GA 31601

When: Tuesday, June 29th from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Why: Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers (GoodwillSR) is one of 156 independent, community-based Goodwill nonprofits across the United States and Canada. Headquartered in Columbus, Georgia, GoodwillSR serves 50 counties throughout east Alabama and west Georgia. We provide employment readiness training, computer access, educational assistance, skills workshops and more to spur job placement and economic stability in the communities we serve. We can provide these and other programs thanks to the continued donations of giving patrons. We use the revenue generated in GoodwillSR stores to fund the majority of our community services. For more information about Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers, visit www.goodwillsr.org.

