Local NewsMay 26, 2021

VCS announces a series of camps planned for summer

VALDOSTA, Ga.— Valdosta City Schools announces its roster of upcoming summer camps for 2021. These camps range a few days at a time, and each camp also has its own sports and activities theme. For details on each camp’s age requirement, registration page, and cost, see the registration contacts listed below.

VCS Summer Camps and Registration Contact:

