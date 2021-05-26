//VCS announces a series of camps planned for summer

Share with friends











VALDOSTA, Ga.— Valdosta City Schools announces its roster of upcoming summer camps for 2021. These camps range a few days at a time, and each camp also has its own sports and activities theme. For details on each camp’s age requirement, registration page, and cost, see the registration contacts listed below.

VCS Summer Camps and Registration Contact:

Boys Wildcat Camp (May 25) james.lee@gocats.org

V-Town Volleyball Kids Camp (June 1-2) nicole.walker@gocats.org

Valdosta Wildcats 2021 Summer Baseball Camp (June 14-16) brad.porter@gocats.org

Future Wildcat Cheerleader Kiddie Cheer Camp ablankumsee@gocats.org

10th Annual Lil’ Cats Camp (June 22) tjackson@goccats.org

VHS Wrestling Summer Camp for Kids (June 28-30) john.robbins@gocats.org

