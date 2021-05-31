//Valdosta cooking fire displaces five from home

Share with friends











Release:

Valdosta Fire Department Responds to Structure Fire on Fresno Street

On Saturday, May 29, The Valdosta Fire Department responded to the report of a structure fire at 1650 Fresno Street. The call came in from dispatch at 11:59 p.m. The first fire unit arrived on scene in less than six minutes to find smoke and flames coming from the residence. The fire was extinguished within eight minutes by personnel on scene.

Valdosta Police Department and South Georgia Medical Center EMS assisted with on-scene operations. The American Red Cross is assisting five residents displaced as a result of the fire. The cause of the fire was determined to be a cooking fire.