A release from Lowndes County Schools shows that of the 10,523 students and 1,390 employees, there was no positive COVID-19 cases reported during the period of April 30 – May 6, 2021. This is the first week of the current schools with no positive cases being reported.

Release:

Lowndes County Schools celebrates the first week of this school year with NO positive COVID 19 cases for staff or students!!