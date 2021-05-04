//Fatal traffic accident in Valdosta

Share with friends











Release:

On May 3, 2021, at approximately 10:30 am, Valdosta Police Department Patrol Officers and Traffic Accident Investigators responded to the 1700 block Old Clyattville Road after E911 received a call of a collision involving two vehicles. Upon arrival, officers provided first aid until the injured parties were taken by EMS to a local hospital. The accident ultimately resulted in the death of William Marcus Bonner, who was the driver of one of the vehicles.

The investigation is ongoing, so no further information is being released at this time.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family or Mr. Bonner”. Lt. Scottie Johns