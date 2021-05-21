//Fatal collision involving a pedestrian in Valdosta

Share with friends











Release:

PERSON INVOLVED: Kemp, Alvin H., African American male, age 63, residence of Valdosta.

On May 19, 2021, at approximately 10:57 pm, Valdosta Police Department Patrol Officers and Traffic Accident Investigators responded to the 500 block of River Street, after E911 received a call of a collision involving a pedestrian, later identified as Alvin Kemp and a vehicle. Upon arrival, officers found Kemp with visible injuries and unresponsive. Kemp was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The investigation is ongoing, so no further information is being released at this time.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of Mr. Kemp”. Lt. Scottie Johns