//Wiregrass classroom honors Army veteran Loyd Lavender

Share with friends











Release:

Naming of the Loyd Lavender Classroom at Wiregrass Tech

Valdosta, GA – Wiregrass Georgia Technical College Foundation South has named a Computer Science education classroom lab in Morris Hall in honor of Loyd Lavender (Retired Army). Lavender is a graduate of the University of Arkansas where he received a degree in computer information systems and quantitative analysis. After a career in the computer field, he retired in South Georgia to be near family.

Lavender took an interest in Wiregrass Tech’s Computer Information Science programs and speaks regularly to students as a guest speaker. He has been a faithful and generous donor to the computer science program for several years. Wiregrass President Dr. Tina Anderson and Executive Director of Fundraising Crissy Staley presented a bronze plaque in honor of Loyd Lavender. Staley said, “We genuinely appreciate Mr. Lavender’s long-standing commitment to this program and are happy to name a classroom in honor of such a strong supporter of the College and Foundation.”

The bronze plaque was specially created in the Precision Machining Tool Technology program coordinated by Program Coordinator Darron Lanier. The plaque will be placed at the door of the Computer Information Science classroom lab in Morris Hall on the Valdosta campus.

To learn more about naming opportunities, ways to give, or how to leave a lasting legacy, please contact Crissy Staley at 229-333-2124 or crissy.staley@wiregrass.edu. For information about enrolling at Wiregrass, call 229-333-2100.