//Supt. Woods names Valdosta High an AP Honor School

Release:

VHS Named 2021 AP Honor School in Two Categories

Georgia School Superintendent, Richard Woods, recently named the 2021 Advanced Placement (AP) Honor Schools. Valdosta High School was named an AP Access and Support School and an AP STEM School.

AP Access and Support Schools are schools with at least 30 percent of AP exams taken by students who identified themselves as African-American and/or Hispanic and 30 percent of all AP exams earning scores of 3 or higher. AP STEM Schools are schools with a minimum of five students testing in at least four AP STEM courses (AP Calculus AB, AP Calculus BC, AP Statistics, AP Biology, AP Chemistry, AP Environmental Science, AP Physics 1, AP Physics 2, AP Physics C, AP Computer Science A, AP Computer Science Principles)

“I extend my heartfelt congratulations to this year’s AP Honor Schools,” Superintendent Woods said. “I commend them for their hard work to build strong Advanced Placement programs and, as a result, provide high-quality opportunities for Georgia students.”

William “Todd” Cason, superintendent of Valdosta City Schools said, “Congratulations to all students, staff and VHS leadership. Together, they make the difference and accomplish so much more.”

Principal, Dr. Janice Richardson went on to say, “I am very proud of our staff and students for their accomplishments. During these unprecedented times, everyone at VHS is dedicated to making sure we are providing quality instruction to every one of our students.”