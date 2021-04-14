//LHS’ Matthew North named South GA STEM Teacher of the Year

Share with friends











Release:

LHS’ Matthew North STEM Teacher of the Year

The South Georgia Chapter, Air Force Association (AFA), is pleased to announce that Mr. Matthew North, Lowndes High School, has been selected as the South Georgia Chapter STEM Teacher of the Year 2020-2021. STEM is an acronym for science, technology, engineering, and math. The competition was among eight local school systems in South Georgia.

Mr. North is nominated for the Georgia AFA STEM Teacher of the Year 2020-2021 competition. We will hear the results of the Georgia AFA selection process by early May.

As the South Georgia STEM Teacher of the Year, Mr. North will receive several awards, a couple coming from AFA National in Washington, D.C.:

$250 check from AFA National

$100 check from the South Georgia Chapter

Certificate of Excellence from AFA National

And other awards

Lowndes High School and Lowndes County Schools are proud of Mr. North and his outstanding accomplishments in STEM education.